“You’ll want to bundle up on your way out the door tomorrow morning,” weather service officials tweeted .

Those waking up for work and school on Friday morning will be greeted with temperatures that will feel like minus-2 degrees in the Boston area, according to the National Weather Service. The Worcester area may feel more like minus-6 degrees, while parts of Western Massachusetts could feel more like minus-11.

If you enjoyed the record-setting high of 74 degrees last weekend, brace yourself: It’s time to get out the snow shovels and turn up the thermostat.

Temperatures are expected to stay chilly as Friday goes on, with highs reaching the teens and 20s, forecasters said in a discussion posted late Thursday afternoon.

A wind advisory was also issued Thursday night through 7 a.m. Friday for the Cape and Islands, with winds in the 25 to 35 mph range and gusts up to 55 mph expected.

“Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result,” forecasters said. “Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.”

To add insult to injury, snow is expected to follow the frigid temperatures.

Friday is expected to stay dry, but windy, with gusts diminishing in the afternoon and evening. However, forecasters say a low pressure system approaching from the west will bring snow on Saturday afternoon and night, before changing to a wintry mix and eventually rain.

When all is said and done, Boston is expected to see about 5 inches of snow, while parts of Western Massachusetts could see as much as 8 inches.

“Confidence is growing for an impactful winter storm for our area Saturday afternoon into Sunday,” forecasters wrote in a discussion around 7 p.m. Thursday. “Interior areas north and west of the I-95 corridor have the best chance of seeing the longest duration of snow before changeover.”

The precipitation is expected to end early Sunday as the storm lifts out: “Overall, it is not a long-duration snow event,” forecasters wrote.

After this weekend’s snow, there seems to be no reprieve from the frigid temperatures. From Monday through Thursday, forecasters are warning of the “coldest air of the season with multiple days of sub-freezing highs expected.”