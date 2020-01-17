Frigid air has settled over southern New England and gusty winds will make for a teeth-gritting morning across the region Friday. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s but the wind will make it feel close to zero degrees outside for most of the morning, according to the National Weather Service.
The chill took hold overnight Thursday into Friday, though forecasters note it could actually be worse.
“Somewhat paradoxically, the winds have actually helped to keep ambient air temperatures from really tanking, even though the winds are making it feel even colder,” weather service forecasters wrote early Friday.
Wind could gust up to 30 miles per hour in the city, the weather service warned. Windchills are expected to peak in the late afternoon at a brisk 9 degrees, while the air temperature isn’t expected to climb out of the 20s, according to the hour-by-hour weather service forecast.
You'll want to bundle up on your way out the door tomorrow morning...take a look at those wind chill values! pic.twitter.com/TITcuAuGQV— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 16, 2020
The cold air and winds precede a storm that could bring half a foot of snow to Boston over the weekend. The weather service said it expects the storm to move across the state Saturday afternoon and drop snow starting around 5 p.m. in the city.
A winter weather watch has already been issued, starting Saturday afternoon, for Western, Central, and northeastern Massachusetts. The city of Boston is not yet under a weather advisory for the weekend.
[Winter Storm Briefing For Saturday] Accumulating snow overspreads the region from west to east between 2 and 5 PM Saturday. Snow sticks immediately to roads and continues through Sat evening. Winter Storm Watches issued for portions of the region late Sat into Sat night. pic.twitter.com/Qv185365Es— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 17, 2020
