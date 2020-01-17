Frigid air has settled over southern New England and gusty winds will make for a teeth-gritting morning across the region Friday. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s but the wind will make it feel close to zero degrees outside for most of the morning, according to the National Weather Service.

The chill took hold overnight Thursday into Friday, though forecasters note it could actually be worse.

“Somewhat paradoxically, the winds have actually helped to keep ambient air temperatures from really tanking, even though the winds are making it feel even colder,” weather service forecasters wrote early Friday.