Friday is one of the colder days of the entire winter. This is the first time temperatures are going to stay below freezing during the daylight hours in Boston all month. Fifteen of the past 16 days have had above-average temperatures, which is just an incredible streak. January is going to end up warmer than average, it’s just a matter of how much.

Overall this winter has been kind of a dud for southern New England. In December it looked like it was going to be a long winter with the early cold and snow, but since then, temperatures have been averaging way above normal and we’ve barely seen any snow.

Advertisement

January this year has been much milder than average so far. NOAA (custom credit)

We do have snow on the way — you’ve been hearing about this for a while. All the computer models have agreed for nearly a week that Saturday would bring some sort of storm system. As we’ve gotten closer to the weather event, it’s become apparent that this is a very progressive system, meaning it’s moving quickly and we’re not going to see a ton of snow.

The precipitation will begin between about 4 and 6 p.m. on Saturday and continue until the early morning hours of Sunday and will end by sunrise. If you have plans during the day Saturday, there are no issues. Highs will be in the 20s to lower 30s.

This means that when you get up Sunday, you can expect to shovel just a couple of inches on the South Shore but perhaps up to 6 in as you get north and west of Boston.

Snow overspreads the area near dark, but ends before sunrise Sunday. COD Weather (custom credit)

The snow will be fluffy west of Route 128 for the entire course of the storm, but along the coastline it will start as a fluffy snow and end up wetter. Most of Boston will end up with about 2 to 4 inches of snow, certainly enough to shovel and for the plows to be called back out.

Advertisement

Winds will not be an issue with this system. It will be a bit breezy overnight at the coastline, but wind gusts shouldn’t exceed 35 miles per hour and over inland areas there won’t be much wind throughout the overnight.

Wind gusts potential overnight Saturday. Weatherbell (custom credit)

Sunday is a great day to take advantage of this small storm and do a little bit of winter activity. Local ski areas are likely to be very crowded. Remember the ponds and lakes may have a coating of ice but we haven't had enough cold weather that I would venture out without knowing just how thick the ice is.

The rest of next week looks to be dry and actually unseasonably cold. Temperatures will likely stay in the 20s for several days next week before our next storm system arrive sometime next Saturday. That leaves us with a week between storms.

Overall, although it is going to be colder in the short term, I don’t see an extended period of cold or multiple snowstorms right now. Actually the 8-14 day outlook has the Northeast in a better chance of milder-than-average air. We shall see.