The officer hurt in the violence, which occurred last January, was a 13-year veteran of the sheriff’s office and remains injured because of the attack, authorities said. The man was hospitalized, treated for a concussion, loss of vision, an orbital bone socket fracture, and a sinus plate fracture, prosecutors said.

Giovanni Buchanan will serve the time following the 3-to-4-year sentence he is currently serving for a drug conviction out of Essex County, authorities said. Buchanan was sentenced Thursday for assault and battery on a corrections officer and assault and battery with serious injury, according to the district attorney’s office. His prison time will be followed by two years of probation.

A 25-year-old former inmate at the Nashua Street Jail was sentenced this week to 6-to-7 years behind bars in connection with an attack that left a corrections officer with serious head injuries, according to the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

Investigators said Buchanan and his then-cellmate, Carlos Carrasquillo, “randomly attacked” the officer during their recreational period on Jan. 10, 2019. Authorities alleged that Carrasquillo became irate with the unit officer over a disagreement about following jail protocol and lunged at the man, punching him in the face. Carrasquillo’s case is pending.

Buchanan also attacked the officer, punching him in the face and body repeatedly. During the fight, Carrasquillo allegedly kicked the officer in the head and body, prosecutors said. The evidence in the case included video surveillance.

A year later, the officer has a loss of feeling and function of facial muscles and loss of sense of smell and taste, according to the district attorney’s office.

“The violence perpetrated against this corrections officer will never be tolerated by my Office,’’ said Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins in a statement.

Rollins said her office pushed for “a significant sentence, not only because of the severity of the injuries sustained, but to send a strong deterrent message that physical and violent attacks on law enforcement are unacceptable and will not be tolerated in Suffolk County.”

Rollins said that it is a message “that bears repeating and amplification,” particularly after a group of inmates at a maximum-security prison in Shirley attacked a correctional officer earlier this month, setting off a melee that prompted a lockdown of the facility.

Travis Andersen of Globe staff contributed to this report.













Danny McDonald can be reached at daniel.mcdonald@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @Danny__McDonald.