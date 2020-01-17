Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan said on Friday that she is dropping her primary challenge to Senator Ed Markey after eight months of campaigning.
Liss-Riordan’s decision to drop out of the race leaves Representative Joseph Kennedy III as the lone challenger to Markey in the Democratic primary. The Brookline labor lawyer ran as a political outsider who would champion the rights of workers but struggled to remain competitive against her more well-known opponents.
“Unfortunately, sometimes some obstacles are too great to overcome, and that is the situation my candidacy for Senate finds itself in. In fairness to voters, to my family, and to the other candidates, I am ending my campaign for the US Senate,” she said in a press release.
In dropping out, Liss-Riordan did not make an endorsement of either Markey or Kennedy, but said either would be a “strong advocate for Democratic values” in the Senate. She said would now work to support Senator Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign.
“While I won’t add to the number of women in Congress in 2020, I will be doing all I can over the next several months to help elect the first woman President, Elizabeth Warren,” she said.
In a statement, Markey thanked Liss-Riordan for her “significant contributions” to the race.
“Her commitment on behalf of workers needing a stronger voice has fundamentally changed their lives for the better and will continue to be a powerful message we all must heed and act upon," he said.
Kennedy also thanked Liss-Riordan, praising her in a tweet for her “long dedication to workers’ rights and the voice for climate action you brought to the race.”
