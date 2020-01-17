Labor attorney Shannon Liss-Riordan said on Friday that she is dropping her primary challenge to Senator Ed Markey after eight months of campaigning.

Liss-Riordan’s decision to drop out of the race leaves Representative Joseph Kennedy III as the lone challenger to Markey in the Democratic primary. The Brookline labor lawyer ran as a political outsider who would champion the rights of workers but struggled to remain competitive against her more well-known opponents.

“Unfortunately, sometimes some obstacles are too great to overcome, and that is the situation my candidacy for Senate finds itself in. In fairness to voters, to my family, and to the other candidates, I am ending my campaign for the US Senate,” she said in a press release.