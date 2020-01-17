The attorneys for Loughlin, whose scene-stealing performance as Aunt Becky on the beloved sitcom “Full House” endeared her to millions, are scheduled to join prosecutors and attorneys for several other defendants charged in connection with the scheme for an interim status conference at 11 a.m., legal filings show.

Hollywood star Lori Loughlin’s attorneys -- there are five of them on record -- are slated to appear Friday in US District Court in Boston for a routine hearing in the college admissions scandal.

Status conferences are a bit like the opening scenes of a movie or television show - typically not a ton of action. Just a lot of talk about discovery, scheduling and other administrative matters.

Loughlin and her husband, the fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, are charged with multiple felonies for allegedly agreeing to pay bribes totaling $500,000 to get their daughters into USC as fake crew recruits. The daughters no longer attend the school, USC said in October.

They’re among the many parents charged in the scheme, in which celebrities, captains of industry and other wealthy individuals allegedly cut fat checks to get their children falsely designated as athletic recruits at fancy schools, or to facilitate cheating on the kids’ SAT and ACT scores when they needed a little boost to meet entry requirements.

Loughlin and Giannulli have pleaded not guilty to all charges. A trial date hasn’t been set.

And Loughlin’s not the only screen legend to find herself in the crosshairs of US Attorney Andrew E. Lelling’s office.

Actress Felicity Huffman, the “Desperate Housewives” star who also floored critics with her gutsy performance in the film “Transamerica,” did less than two weeks in the can for paying a $15,000 bribe to boost her daughter’s SAT score.

Huffman -- whose husband William H. Macy stars on the hit Showtime series “Shameless” and won critical raves for his soul-bearing portrayal of a damaged ex-child star in “Magnolia,” -- also coughed up a $30,000 fine and was ordered to perform 250 hours of community service.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.