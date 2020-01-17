According to WarnerMedia Entertainment , the channel’s parent company, Winchenbach and her kitschy business, “ Tirdy Works, ” will be the focus of the unscripted comedy set in her hometown of Somerville, Maine.

A reality TV show starring Winchenbach, who shot to fame after a video of her selling moose turd trinkets at a local fair went viral, will be “dropping soon” on truTV, representatives for the station said this week.

Maine resident Mary Winchenbach wants to thank her fans “for giving a crap” about her artwork.

“ 'Tirdy Works’ is a hysterical, inside-look at an unconventional business that rallies an entire community together,” Brett Weitz, general manager of TBS, TNT, and truTV, said in a statement released by WarnerMedia on Wednesday. “Viewers may be surprised at where Mary’s art originates, but the series will showcase the wild and often absurd situations that occur to keep her business afloat.”

The series is described as “a hilarious, off-kilter look at entrepreneurship, parenthood, and life told through the eyes of artist Mary Winchenbach and her family." It will center on her attempts to “bring the townspeople together to help her growing business."

Sprinkled among the turd talk will be some “pot smoking” and “wise-cracking.” The show will consist of 10 half-hour episodes, and will be airing later this year, a spokeswoman for WarnerMedia said in an email to the Globe.

Winchenbach captured the hearts of people across the country in 2018, when several videos of her slinging moose-poop artwork from a booth at the Common Ground Country Fair in Maine were shared widely online.

In one of the videos, which has been viewed millions of times to date, Winchenbach is seen standing behind a large display of her products as she explains her wares to fair attendees. Items for sale included her signature "poo-poo platters” — trays with moose dung attached — moose poop keychains, and, perhaps her most popular piece, a “poo-poo clock.”

While her offerings were certainly humorous, it was Winchenbach’s pun-filled sales pitches to hawk the moose turds that seemed to resonate with both customers and viewers online.

Soon after the videos caught fire, Winchenbach said she was flooded with order requests from customers all over the country, turning her comical, part-time side hobby into a viable business operation. She quit her day job at a seaweed fertilizer plant and put her efforts into creating turd tchotchkes full-time, she told the Globe in a previous interview.

To make her artwork, Winchenbach searches the Maine woods for piles of fresh moose droppings. The turds are then dried out and coated before eventually being fashioned into quirky products. She makes the items at home with the help of her wife, Deb Nicholls, and others.

Winchenbach, who is also a stand-up comedian, is “very excited about the show.” She said she has been “extremely busy getting my crap in order” since the announcement about truTV green-lighting the series.

“Trying to gear up for major influx of turd orders,” she said in a message to the Globe. “Right now, building a new ‘[expletive]-shack,' a place to process and build tirds [sic] ... right now I have crap from one end of the house to the other.”

Later this year, she added, she’s going on a six-city nationwide comedy tour, called “That ain’t right tour."

“In addition to my regular tird presentation, I’m working on expanding my stand-up comedy routine to encompass other topics besides tirds,” she said. “Should be funny crap."

This isn’t the first time Winchenbach’s turds will appear on television.

In June, Tirdy Works was featured on the Comedy Central show “Tosh.0," after host Daniel Tosh flew Winchenbach out to California and interviewed her about the company’s unique baubles.

Below is a sneak-peek of what the truTV show will be all about:





Steve Annear can be reached at steve.annear@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @steveannear.