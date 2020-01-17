On Friday morning, windchills were in the single digits across much of the state and were below zero in some parts of Western and Central Massachusetts.

Temperatures were in the teens Friday morning and unlikely to rise much higher than 20 degrees throughout the day, though some warming is expected over the weekend, as snow moves into the region, according to the National Weather Service.

If last weekend seemed more like April than midwinter, don’t worry: with temperatures dropping and snow on the way, Saturday and Sunday will feel exactly like New England in January.

Windchills on Friday morning. National Weather Service (custom credit)/National Weather Service

Already there is a winter storm watch in place from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning for the eastern slopes of the Berkshires and the Connecticut River valley in both Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Winter watches, warnings, and advisories National Weather Service (custom credit)/National Weather Service

Snow is expected to begin in Western Massachusetts about midafternoon on Saturday, reaching communities such as North Adams and Great Barrington about 2 p.m., according to the weather service. Then, the snowfall will gradually move east, hitting Amherst and Springfield around 3 p.m., Worcester and Fitchburg around 4 p.m., and then reaching Boston and all of Eastern Massachusetts close to 5 p.m.

Snowfall start time for Saturday. National Weather Service (custom credit)/National Weather Service

The snow will help set a wintry mood, but it won’t add up to a lot. About 2 to 3 inches of accumulation are forecast for most of Cape Cod and Southeastern Massachusetts, while a band from Boston to Foxborough, Providence, and beyond is expected to see 3 to 4 inches.

Roughly 4 to 6 inches are expected in an area stretching diagonally across the state from Newburyport to Worcester to Springfield, while a swathe of Northern and Western Massachusetts could get as much as 6 to 8 inches, according to the weather service.

Expected snowfall for Saturday. National Weather Service (custom credit)/National Weather Service

