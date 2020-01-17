A Wareham man is facing charges for allegedly grabbing a police officer’s gun and attempting to kick another officer after police went to bring him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation Wednesday night, police said.
Wareham Police Officers Blaise Lalli and James White went to the man’s house in the Onset neighborhood with the goal of taking him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation around 10 p.m., Wareham police said in a statement. As they were responding, the officers were told that the male was combative and punching walls. Officer Michael Phinney also responded, police said.
A large man “who was belligerent and uncooperative” was found at the residence, police said. He allegedly resisted “aggressively” as the officers tried to handcuff him as a safety precaution. When the man was under control, officers brought him to Tobey Hospital. Officers Nate Aronson, Joseph Cardoza, and Sargent Daniel Flaherty, responded to the hospital to assist with the controlling the man.
As the officers were “wrestling to get him into the emergency room,” the handcuffed man allegedly grabbed Aronson’s gun and attempted to pull it from the holster, police said. Aronson alerted the other officers and they brought him to the police station for safety reasons. Police tasered the man after he refused to get in the cruiser and allegedly attempted to kick Flaherty, police said. They then placed him in the cruiser.
Advertisement
After they arrived at the police station, the man allegedly grabbed Aronson’s leg, police said. As the officer stepped back, the man lunged at Cardoza and grabbed his arms before being subdued by the officers. Officer John Lacobucci, working as the desk officer during the night shift, assisted in the officers in the scuffle.
The man is facing charges of assault and battery with intent to disarm an officer, disorderly conduct, disturbing the peace, resisting arrest, and two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, police said. His name was not released.
Advertisement
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.