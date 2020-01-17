A Wareham man is facing charges for allegedly grabbing a police officer’s gun and attempting to kick another officer after police went to bring him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation Wednesday night, police said.

Wareham Police Officers Blaise Lalli and James White went to the man’s house in the Onset neighborhood with the goal of taking him to a hospital for a mental health evaluation around 10 p.m., Wareham police said in a statement. As they were responding, the officers were told that the male was combative and punching walls. Officer Michael Phinney also responded, police said.

A large man “who was belligerent and uncooperative” was found at the residence, police said. He allegedly resisted “aggressively” as the officers tried to handcuff him as a safety precaution. When the man was under control, officers brought him to Tobey Hospital. Officers Nate Aronson, Joseph Cardoza, and Sargent Daniel Flaherty, responded to the hospital to assist with the controlling the man.