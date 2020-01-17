Case had allegedly threatened another man on the night of Sept. 19 when he walked by a driveway on Hunt Street, MacDonald’s office said in a statement.

State Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald’s office announced the findings of the investigation into the Sept. 20 shooting of William Case.

Nashua, N.H. police were justified in the non-fatal shooting of a 59-year-old man who allegedly threatened another man in September and refused to drop a gun that turned out to be an air rifle, prosecutors said Friday.

“The complainant alleged that the male subject was brandishing a long-barreled firearm in a threatening manner,” the statement said.

Advertisement

When cops showed up, MacDonald’s office said, “they observed Mr. Case within the residence in possession of what appeared to be a long-barreled firearm. Mr. Case refused to exit the residence or to relinquish the firearm, but approached the side-door of the home while still holding the firearm.”

Police called for backup, and Case opened the side door of the home while still in possession of a long-barreled gun shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Sept. 20, according to prosecutors.

“In the ensuing encounter, Officer Matthew Foss fired one non-lethal beanbag round, striking Mr. Case in his upper abdomen,” the statement said. “In addition, almost simultaneously, Officer John Colangelo fired one round from his patrol rifle, striking Mr. Case in his chest. Mr. Case was hospitalized for his wounds and survived. No other officers discharged their firearms and no one else was physically injured during the incident. A subsequent search of the residence determined that Mr. Case’s firearm was an air rifle, consistent in appearance with an actual rifle.”

Prosecutors deemed Colangelo’s potentially lethal shot to be within the bounds of the law.

“After a review of evidence gathered during the course of the investigation, the Attorney General has determined that Officer Colangelo’s shooting of William Case was a legally justified use of deadly force,” the statement said.

Advertisement





Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.