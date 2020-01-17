A man was killed after his car struck a large pole in a median in Leominster early Friday, police said.

Leominster police responded to a report of a crash at 482 North Main St. at approximately 1:52 a.m., Lt. Michael Ciccolini said. The car, a white Toyota Corolla, collided with a pole in the median, totaling the car.

The man was later pronounced dead at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Hospital.