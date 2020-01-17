A man was killed after his car struck a large pole in a median in Leominster early Friday, police said.
Leominster police responded to a report of a crash at 482 North Main St. at approximately 1:52 a.m., Lt. Michael Ciccolini said. The car, a white Toyota Corolla, collided with a pole in the median, totaling the car.
The man was later pronounced dead at UMass Memorial HealthAlliance Hospital.
The man’s name is not being released at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation, police said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.
Advertisement