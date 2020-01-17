A pedestrian was struck by an MBTA commuter rail train in West Newton Friday morning and rushed to an area hospital with serious injuries, officials said.
The MBTA Transit Police confirmed the incident via Twitter shortly before 11:10 a.m.
“#NFD crews have cleared this scene," the Newton Fire Department tweeted. @MBTATransitPD will remain on scene to conduct an investigation."
The crash caused delays on the commuter rail, including on Worcester Train 512.
“Update: Worcester Train 512 (8:50 am from Worcester) ... is over 1 hour late due to earlier police activity,” the commuter rail system tweeted around 11:15 a.m.
The commuter rail had tweeted minutes earlier that an “extra train set is on its way to West Newton to accommodate passengers of Train 512 due to earlier police activity.”
This is a breaking news story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
