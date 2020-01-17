The second-term Democrat had a job approval rating of 35 percent and a disapproval rating of 55 percent, slightly better than Hawaii Governor David Ige, a Democrat, and former Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin, a Republican who left office in December.

Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo is no longer the least popular governor in the country, according to a poll released Thursday by Morning Consult .

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and Oregon Governor Kate Brown, both Democrats, rounded out the bottom five on Morning Consult’s list. On the other end of the spectrum, Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker lost his spot atop the gubernatorial rankings, finishing third behind West Virginia Governor Mark Gordon and Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. All three men are Republicans.

Morning Consult surveyed more than 5,000 registered voters across the country between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 using an online questionnaire. In Rhode Island, the results had a margin of error of plus or minus two percentage points.

Raimondo has found herself underwater in Morning Consult’s quarterly polls since the second quarter of 2017, but she still managed to easily win re-election in 2018. At 35 percent, this is the lowest her job approval rating has ever been.

In better news for Rhode Island, US Senator Jack Reed registered as the eighth-most popular Senator in the Morning Consult poll. He posted an approval rating of 53 percent and disapproval rating of 24 percent.

US Senator Sheldon Whitehouse had an approval rating of 51 percent and disproval rating of 31 percent.

