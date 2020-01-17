Someone’s trying to scam the good people of Chicopee, but it doesn’t look like they’re having much luck.
Chicopee Police Officer Michael Wilk, a department spokesman, disclosed the phone scam in a Facebook posting.
“I just want to remind everyone that Eversource does not do any business in the City of Chicopee,” Wilk wrote. “We have our own electric company. I’ve gotten a few phone calls from people that received calls from Eversource stating that they took over Chicopee Electric Light and that bills are past due. This is a scam.￼. Ignore these calls.”
Several people responded to Wilk’s Facebook post, including one man who said impostors aren’t just claiming to be from Eversource.
“[S]ame has been happening with national grid," he wrote. “I keep getting calls that my businesses electricity in Chicopee is going to be disconnected by national grid if I don’t pay my balance now by credit card. they even say ‘our technician is already on the way to disconnect your services.’”
Such scams are a source of irritation for many, and another man wrote in response to Wilk’s message that he likes to antagonize pranksters when they come calling.
“They have called us a number of times....I just screw with them, until they hang up,” he wrote.
