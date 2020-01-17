“I just want to remind everyone that Eversource does not do any business in the City of Chicopee,” Wilk wrote. “We have our own electric company. I’ve gotten a few phone calls from people that received calls from Eversource stating that they took over Chicopee Electric Light and that bills are past due. This is a scam.￼. Ignore these calls.”

Someone’s trying to scam the good people of Chicopee, but it doesn’t look like they’re having much luck.

Several people responded to Wilk’s Facebook post, including one man who said impostors aren’t just claiming to be from Eversource.

“[S]ame has been happening with national grid," he wrote. “I keep getting calls that my businesses electricity in Chicopee is going to be disconnected by national grid if I don’t pay my balance now by credit card. they even say ‘our technician is already on the way to disconnect your services.’”

Such scams are a source of irritation for many, and another man wrote in response to Wilk’s message that he likes to antagonize pranksters when they come calling.

“They have called us a number of times....I just screw with them, until they hang up,” he wrote.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.