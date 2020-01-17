Two residents and a firefighter were injured in a three-alarm blaze that destroyed a house in Sherborn Friday morning, fire officials said.

Sherborn police received a report of a possible medical emergency around 7:11 a.m. at 10 Town Lyne Road, Sherborn Interim Fire Chief Zack Ward said. When police arrived on scene, they found the house had caught fire.

Fifteen firefighters from 10 communities arrived at the house and launched “an aggressive interior attack,” Ward said. But due to a lack of water and difficulty reaching an additional supply, the firefighters had to pull out and battle the blaze from the exterior. The fire was under control an hour-and-a-half after police received the call.