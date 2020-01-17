“Gloucester Police recently became aware of two individuals, later identified as Clerge and Bajinka, who were allegedly selling cocaine and ecstasy in town, and immediately began an investigation,” police said.

Ralph Clerge, 23, of Lynn and Aminata Bajinka, 23, of Chelsea were arrested at the Jodrey State Fish Pier off of Parker Street around 3:30 p.m., police said.

Two people who allegedly trafficked cocaine and ecstasy were arrested during an undercover operation at a fish pier in Gloucester Wednesday afternoon, Gloucester Police said in a statement.

Police officers and detectives conducted an undercover surveillance operation at the pier when they believed a drug deal was going to take place there, police said.

An undercover officer allegedly bought drugs from the defendants during the deal, Gloucester police spokesman Benjamin Paulin said. Clerge and Bajinka were arrested immediately after the transaction, Paulin said.

Police said they initially recovered about 21 grams of suspected cocaine, nine pills believed to be ecstasy pills, and $887 during the operation.

Police also saw a locked safe in a car that was allegedly being used by the defendants, police said. Police said they recovered $1,000 from inside the safe after they received a search warrant on Thursday, they said.

Both Clerge and Bajinka were charged with trafficking in cocaine, distribution of a class B substance (ecstasy), and two counts of possession with intent to distribute a class B substance.

They were arraigned in Gloucester District Court Thursday. Clerge is being held on $15,000 cash bail and Bajinka is being held on $5,000 cash bail, according to the Gloucester District Court clerk’s office.

Both are scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 24.

