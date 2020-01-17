Looking to start a chain of diners, start a neighborhood of tiny houses, or build a coral reef? Just plain crazy about trains? If so, you may be in luck.

Until the end of January, transit aficionados have the opportunity to buy a group of seven vintage MBTA subway and trolley cars in a public auction. To make room for hundreds of new cars in the coming years and comply with safety laws, the MBTA removes salvagable parts from inoperable trains. The cars are then put up for auction.

What to do with an old subway or trolley car? That’s up for the highest bidder to decide.