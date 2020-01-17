Commuter rail passengers on the South Shore faced delays Friday after a fire broke out in the switching gear at the Franklin Street crossing in Whitman, according to the Whitman Fire Department.
In a series of tweets on its official account, the department reported that it responded to the site at 6:52 a.m. and remained on scene until shortly before 8 a.m.
“Fire extinguished, situation under control,” the department tweeted around 8 a.m. “Rail crews on scene and Commuter rail is cleared to move again.”
The department reported the shutdown of the track used by the Kingston line train earlier Friday. “Commuter rail shut down due to fire in switching gears at Franklin Street crossing,” the department tweeted, also noting that that the T was not expected on the scene immediately.
There was no immediate report of injuries.
Keolis Commuter Services, the operator of the MBTA’s commuter rail system, has been asked for information about the fire.
