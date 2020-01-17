Commuter rail passengers on the South Shore faced delays Friday after a fire broke out in the switching gear at the Franklin Street crossing in Whitman, according to the Whitman Fire Department.

In a series of tweets on its official account, the department reported that it responded to the site at 6:52 a.m. and remained on scene until shortly before 8 a.m.

“Fire extinguished, situation under control,” the department tweeted around 8 a.m. “Rail crews on scene and Commuter rail is cleared to move again.”