“The bulk of the snowfall is expected to occur during Saturday evening,” weather service officials wrote. “Snow is expected to mix with or change to rain before ending Saturday night.”

The advisory, which is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday, also covers Gloucester, Norwood, Brockton, Plymouth, and Worcester, according to the National Weather Service.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for much of Eastern Massachusetts, including Boston, ahead of a storm that is expected to drop up to 4 inches of snow on the city.

Those in the area should plan on slippery road conditions. Officials urge anyone on the road during that time to “slow down and use caution.”

A look at the advisories and warnings for the state. National Weather Service (custom credit)/National Weather Service

North and west of the city, the snow is expected to pile up higher.

A winter storm warning is in effect for northern, central, and western parts of Massachusetts from 2 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday, with between 4 and 8 inches forecast for those areas. Up to a foot is expected in the northwestern corner of the state.

“Travel could be very difficult, especially Saturday evening,” weather service officials wrote. “Snow may fall at rates of an inch per hour at times Saturday evening. The bulk of the accumulating snow is Saturday evening.”

Officials warn: “If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency.”

A look at how much snow is expected in Massachusetts this weekend. National Weather Service (custom credit)/National Weather Service

