“I was very ambivalent about it for a long time," Dershowitz said. “I decided that this was a historic moment in a country that I love and a constitution that I love, so I decided to do it."

Dershowitz, in a telephone interview, said he was “ambivalent” about taking a direct role in the impeachment process, but decided after “back and forth” conversations with his wife, Carolyn Cohen, to accept the invitation Trump personally extended to him this week.

Saying he is doing it out of love for his country and the US Constitution, Harvard Law emeritus professor Alan Dershowitz will be part of the legal team President Trump is creating to defend himself during the Senate impeachment trial, the high profile attorney confirmed Friday.

Dershowitz objected to being described as a supporter of Trump, saying he will not challenge the facts or the details of the accusations made by the House in its two articles of impeachment. Rather he said his focus -- and the only reason he said yes -- is that he believes the House has veered away from the founding fathers’ views on impeachment and may create a dangerous legal precedent that will see future presidents undermined by political enemies.

“I am a supporter of the Constitution. I would be doing the same thing if Hillary Clinton had been elected and she had been impeached,’’ he said. “I would be making similar arguments. . .I am kind of special counsel for the Constitution. I am going to limit myself to constitutional issues. I will not be making factual arguments."

Dershowitz, whose clients have included notorious figures like Jeffrey Epstein and O.J. Simpson, will present oral arguments in the impeachment trial. He is frequently attacked on Twitter and on the social media platforms for his ties to Trump and Epstein, among other issues. He said he expects to receive similar criticism but is ready “for the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune. But that’s the price of doing something important.”

The articles of impeachment approved by the Democratic-controlled House on a nearly party-line vote charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. That violates the Constitution, Dershowitz said, where only four grounds for impeachment are specified -- treason, bribery, and high crimes and misdemeanors.

“Any president can be impeached over an allegation of abuse of power. . .by their political opponents,’’ he said. “It’s the precisely open-ended criteria. . . that the framers were opposed to. . It’s too broad and open ended.”

He said Trump called him Tuesday and offered him the job, and that was when he accepted.

"He didn’t hire me,'' Dershowitz said. “He asked me to do it and I agreed to it after conferring with my wife.”

Dershowitz declined to be specific about compensation, except to say “any fees that I receive in this case will be contributed to charity.”

According to the New York Times, Trump will also name Kenneth Starr, who led the investigation into President Clinton over his affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky, to his defense team. White House counsel Pat Cipollone and Trump’s personal lawyer, Jay Sekulow, will serve as the lead lawyers.









