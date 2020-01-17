In the 1980s, I was one of Alcott’s biggest fans. I might say that I identified most with Jo, that she inspired me to be a writer, but that would not be true. I also loved to play the piano like Beth, draw like Amy, and dress up like Meg. I could be stubborn and timid and bratty and vain. I identified as much with each sister’s weakness as her interest or strength.

Thanks to Greta Gerwig’s movie adaptation of “Little Women,” Louisa May Alcott — one of the 19th-century’s best-selling writers — is once again trending. Recently, at one of my favorite bookstores, I encountered two eye-catching displays of Alcott’s lesser-known works, featuring not Meg, Jo, Beth, or Amy, but a far less nostalgic figure from my reading past: a short, fat, beady-eyed Chinese boy called Fun See. Comically “got up in style,” he was, as Alcott wrote in “Eight Cousins,” “altogether a highly satisfactory Chinaman” — to her, perhaps, but not to 11-year-old me.

My passion for Alcott led me to “Eight Cousins” and its companion, “Rose in Bloom.” Published after the phenomenon of “Little Women,” these books dramatize the coming-of-age of a young heiress named Rose, who lands among her lively Boston cousins. As soon as I entered the story, I felt something amiss. This world felt flat, the characters like marionettes jerked across a stage, and the reading experience far less visceral — that is, until Rose entered a warehouse to behold Fun See, blinking back through his slitty eyes.

Fresh-off-the-boat, Fun See had been brought to Boston by Rose’s family members, who built their fortunes on the China trade. Whereas Alcott had invited me to see different versions of myself in the March sisters, in Fun See, I felt she held up a funhouse mirror. If she could look back from the page, I thought, she would see a skinny, pigtailed girl with slanted eyes and, yes, pitiful buck-teeth (albeit with braces). I felt the sting sharply. As the writer Maxine Hong Kingston expressed of her own meeting with Fun: “It ejected me out of literature.” For years, I did not read Alcott.

In graduate school, I returned to her, armed. I wielded the tools of literary criticism, and perceived around “Little Women” what I could not see as a child, including the shadows of slavery and war. Yet, as I read, I fell in love again with the maternal voice of the narrator — the reader’s Marmee — and felt embraced by a writer who had brought her best self to these pages, even if she fell short in other works.

So it was that I made my peace, until the day I saw the Rose books on display. If only there were a pause button, like the one I pressed while listening to “Little House on the Prairie” by Laura Ingalls Wilder, on audiobook with my children. Not having read Wilder’s books since childhood, I was startled by the racist depictions of indigenous people and minstrelsy. In the pause, I talked to my children about the outdated language, Wilder’s perspective, and the legacy of settler colonialism. I learned later that she is no longer associated with the writing prize that once bore her name.

I would not wish for any child to meet Fun See alone, not as he appears in “Eight Cousins,” “waddl(ing) away as fast as his petticoats permitted, leaving Rose hoping that he had not gone to get a roasted rat, a stewed puppy, or any other foreign mess which civility would oblige her to eat.”

I pictured my 11-year-old self reaching for that book, expecting “Little Women.” I pictured other children reaching, and feeling slapped, too. When I shared my story with the book clerk, he listened, then moved both books with comic speed. The store wanted to showcase Alcott, he explained, but no one had actually read those stories.

This is not to say that such works should be banished. They provide a fascinating window into Alcott’s life and a 19th-century world that was far more heterogeneous and international than is commonly known. In Alcott’s time, urban centers like Boston were home not only to Puritan descendants but also to immigrants and people of color. That Alcott depicted Asians at all — and married Fun See to a white Bostonian — was unusual. But the question of whether these works should be read and studied today is different from whether they should be promoted in children’s bookstores.

The store clerk was frowning at the gap left by the removal of “Eight Cousins” in the display. Off the top of my head, I suggested Louise Erdrich’s “Birchbark House” series and Abby Hanlon’s “Dory Fantasmagory” — both featuring spunky young heroines — as well as books by Grace Lin. I saw him slip Lin’s “Starry River of the Sky” into the void — a book that I could not even have imagined as a child, one of such wholesome literary stuff that Marmee herself might have approved.

Ilyon Woo is the author of “The Great Divorce: A Nineteenth-Century Mother’s Extraordinary Fight Against Her Husband, the Shakers, and Her Times.” She was a 2019 recipient of a Whiting Creative Nonfiction Grant.