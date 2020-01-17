​Yet construction is set to begin on an office tower above South Station, potentially inconveniencing thousands of commuters who use the station to get in and out of town ( “Next at South Station: hard hats, detours,” Page A1, Jan. 13). If it’s not already a disaster for pedestrians and commuters on Atlantic Avenue and Summer Street, it will be when the sidewalk scaffolding goes up and construction zones force people to find alternative ways to enter the station.​

It’s no secret that Boston suffers from two colossal headaches: housing prices and traffic. So far, these headaches have vexed city and state officials, who seem to have no solution for either other than to impose transfer payments on high-end real estate transactions and alter traffic lanes to accommodate more bicycles at the expense of automobiles.

​Meanwhile, city officials are considering restricting automobile and truck traffic on State Street to allow for more pedestrian traffic (Starts & Stops, Jan. 12). Who comes up with these ideas? Closing or narrowing State Street to accommodate additional pedestrian traffic would be a debacle. There will be massive traffic jams from the Aquarium to Court Street.​

​By all means, resurface the entire street, replace the sidewalks, and widen and mark the crosswalks. But they can drop any notion of sidewalk seating for dining. People who walk or drive State Street don’t go there to sit on the sidewalk and have a glass of wine. They use it because it’s the only way of getting to where they’re going.​

Sean F. Flaherty

Charlestown





Tower is a slap in the face to every preservationist

The front-page article “Next at South Station: hard hats, detours” is a slap in the face to every preservationist who values Boston’s heritage. Virtually everyone — including the MBTA, Governor Baker, and the Legislature— realizes that South Station will soon need as many as eight additional tracks to accommodate more frequent commuter rail service in the face of rapidly increasing traffic gridlock. So what do they plan to do? Plant an ugly, ultramodern office tower atop one of Boston’s most iconic landmarks, which joined the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

South Station, with its magnificent architecture, deserves to be a stand-alone building, not dwarfed by what looks like a nearly 700-foot ICBM perched on its roof.

Richard S. Prone

Duxbury





The writer represents Duxbury on the MBTA Advisory Board.





A better path to bus terminal would be most welcome

I was happy to hear that, ultimately, passengers will get a new platform at South Station. I sure hope the work improves the pathway for South Station bus passengers trying to get to or from trains or the Red Line. The covered walkway we have to traverse now is like something from a Third World country. While they are improving the MBTA, they should strive to have a little more respect for all travelers.

Jane Haigh

Manchester, N.H.