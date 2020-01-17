The outcome is largely a foregone conclusion. Republicans will almost certainly ignore President Trump’s corruption and abuse of power and vote to acquit him, even as new evidence is emerging that removes any lingering doubt about his misconduct in office.

On Tuesday afternoon, the United States Senate will begin, in earnest, the third impeachment trial of a US president in American history.

Freezing military assistance and trading a White House meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky for an investigation of former vice president Joe Biden and his son Hunter were not one-off events. According to Parnas, Trump and Giuliani were obsessed with manufacturing dirt on Biden and these efforts went back months.

It should be noted at the outset that Parnas is a shady character who is under federal indictment. Still, much of what he is alleging is supported by documentation as well as other evidence unearthed by the House impeachment inquiry.

For example, in text conversations released by the House Intelligence Committee, Parnas and then-Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko refer to a heretofore unknown quid pro quo from the spring of 2019 — an offer by Lutsenko to trade damaging information on Biden in return for the firing of Marie Yovanovitch, the US Ambassador to Ukraine. Lutsenko had a long-running feud with Yovanovitch, who had accused his office of being stained by corruption.

To get rid of her, Lutsenko dangled anti-Biden dirt in front of the Trump team — and in late April, Yovanovitch was fired.

However, when Lutsenko failed to live up to his end of the bargain, Giuliani and Parnas looked elsewhere. In May, the New York Times revealed Giuliani’s intention to fly to Kyiv looking for information on Biden. After an immediate backlash he canceled his plans. But Parnas still went. He met with a key Zelensky aide and on Giuliani’s orders, he claims, delivered a stern message — play ball on the Biden investigation or Vice President Mike Pence, who had already accepted in invitation to Zelensky’s inaugural, would not attend.

The Ukrainians refused and the morning after Parnas says he informed Giuliani of the news, the White House announced that Pence would not be traveling to Kyiv.

With efforts to pressure Zelensky fizzling, Giuliani sought other avenues. Parnas says that in May there was discussion of a quid pro quo with Ukrainian oligarch Dmitry Firtash, who is jailed in Austria fighting extradition to the United States to face charges of bribery. Parnas says he and Giuliani agreed to help Firtash squash the extradition if he could deliver dirt on Biden. At Parnas’s urging, the oligarch hired two well-connected conservative American attorneys, Joseph DiGenova and Victoria Toensing, to directly lobby Attorney General Bill Barr. Though they were able to get a meeting with Barr, that effort failed too.

It was at that point that Trump enlisted government officials to do his bidding. He instructed Gordon Sondland, US Ambassador to the European Union, Energy Secretary Rick Perry and Kurt Volker, US Special Representative for Ukraine, to work with Giuliani on Ukraine issues. Not long after, he froze military assistance to Ukraine and then conditioned a White House visit for Zelensky on the announcement of a Biden inquiry.

None of this had anything to do with ferreting out corruption in Ukraine. It had everything to do with getting dirt on Biden.

The question now is not whether Trump committed a crime. It’s whether Republicans intend to hold him accountable.

These newest revelations suggest that investigators have only scratched the surface of the Ukraine scandal. Questions about the freezing of military aid to Ukraine (which the Government Accountability Office said this week was illegal) remain unanswered. So too are questions about the involvement of Pence, Perry, Barr, and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Testimony from each of these men, along with former National Security Adviser John Bolton and White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney, could shed light on the depths of Trump’s wrongdoing.

But Senate Republicans are clearly not interested in the truth. Barring four GOP senators remembering their oath of office to uphold the Constitution and joining Democrats to set reasonable rules for the trial, the Senate will conduct a sham proceeding, with no witnesses and no subpoenas. Trump will be acquitted and his crimes will go unpunished.

A corrupt president, who has already tried twice to involve a foreign government in subverting a US presidential election, will remain in office, confident in the knowledge that there’s no power he can’t abuse and no crime he can’t commit with complete impunity. And the descent of American democracy into banana republicanism will be complete.

Michael A. Cohen’s column appears regularly in the Globe. Follow him on Twitter @speechboy71.