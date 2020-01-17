I was sitting at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute recently, waiting for chemotherapy to treat my fifth occurrence of ovarian cancer, when I read about the fight, by Dr. Roger Kligler and others, for medically assisted suicide, and the judge’s unfortunate decision that this is not an issue for our courts to decide (“Right-to-die group to continue fight,” Metro, Jan. 14). I’ve been fighting cancer for 16½ years, and I am in no hurry to die. I have a supportive family, a wonderful care team, and good insurance. I probably have some good years left; however, I know that at some point, things may not go so well.
I’ve already tried several chemo drugs, and some of them work for a while and then stop working. Although new treatments are always being developed, I might run out of options someday. If that happens, I want a choice as to what comes next.
As things stand now, I either have to commit suicide, while I am still functional enough to do so, or wait and die in pain, wasting medical resources that might actually help someone else. If assisted suicide were allowed, I could wait, get whatever pleasure out of life that I could get, and when this was no longer possible, I could have someone help me to die peacefully.
Abuses are possible, and there must be safeguards against them if assisted suicide were legalized. But we should all have the right to end an unbearable life, and our doctors should have the right to help us do that.
Jacqueline L. Melick
Quincy