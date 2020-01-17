ROME (AP) — Art experts have determined that a stolen painting discovered hidden inside an Italian art gallery’s walls is Gustav Klimt’s ‘‘Portrait of a Lady.’’

A gardener at the Ricci Oddi Modern Art Gallery in the northern city of Piacenza reported finding an art work last month while clearing ivy. “Portrait of a Lady” was stolen from the gallery nearly 23 years ago.

‘‘It’s with no small emotion that I can tell you the work is authentic,’’ Piacenza Prosecutor Ornella Chicca told reporters Friday.