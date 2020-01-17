LONDON (AP) — Christopher Tolkien, who played a major role protecting the legacy of his father's “The Lord of the Rings” series, has died. He was 95.

The Tolkien Society and HarperCollins UK confirmed his death but no details were provided.

Tolkien's life work was closely identified with that of his father, J.R.R. Tolkien. He helped edit and publish much of his father's writings after the science fiction and fantasy master died in 1973.