The Internet turned yellowish-green with envy at the sight of one North Carolina family’s newest arrival. The Stamey family’s German shepherd Gypsy this week gave birth to a litter of eight puppies including one very special furbaby, who instantly earned the name Hulk (as well as a day or two of viral fame) for his striking lime green fur. The family called the adorable pup a “good luck charm," and veterinarians say that Hulk is happy and healthy, and his unique hue is due to staining from meconium, “ an infant mammal’s earliest stool .” Oh. And according to Shana Stamey, “Mom licks it away until I bathe it and then, I guess after a couple of weeks, it will finally like fade out.” Hey I’m sorry everybody, this one started out really cute and quickly went south. I really need to start reading the whole story before writing these. Little resolution for 2020.

TRIVIAL PURSUITS

Nerd Twitter was lit for over a week as the “Jeopardy! Greatest Of All Time” showdown between master questioners James Holzhauer, Brad Rutter, and Ken Jennings unfolded. (The eventual #JeopardyGOAT Jennings even got to lob an ‘OK Boomer’ at Alex Trebek.) This tournament had everything: thrown shade, blown Daily Doubles, flagrant host-baiting, and so much ambient denial about Trebek’s tapering tenure as host. It made for great TV; and yet, I’m still more captivated — haunted, really — by the most spectacular “Family Feud” faceplant ever, which cost one Canadian family $10,000. That is a lot of chicken. Or as they’d say on “Jeopardy!”: “What is not Popeye’s favorite food?”

BAD SIGNS

I don’t really ... do sports? But now that the whole Houston Astros electronic sign-stealing scandal (which, y’all, I literally thought was about the Houston Astros getting in someone’s pickup truck and stealing someone’s sign) has a catchy hashtag — #buzzergate — I’m finding it easier to follow. From what I can gather, the Astros have been secretly strapped up with little vibrating devices that transmit messages that alert batters to anticipate certain pitches. This revelation now has half of Twitter squinting at every baseball photo ever hunting for hidden buzzy devices. Having gone through this same thing at the airport recently, I can vouch for how embarrassing this can be. And once they confiscate it, you have to fill out all these forms to get it ba — OK, I’m being told this is a different thing entirely. Nevermind.

HUNG UP

" I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL" may be the first perfect tweet of 2020. But what exactly is the perfect phone call? What does it sound like? Is it like the one from “Scream”? Or the one from “Mean Girls”? Ooooh, maybe the one from “Lost Highway.” The president’s all-caps expression of exasperation inspired all kinds of discussion about the nature of the perfect phone call, but comedian Chris Calogero’s contribution really connected: “The only perfect phone call that exists is the one where you are like PLEASE DON’T PICK UP PLEASEDONTPICKUP PLEASE! DON’T! PICK! UP! and then they don’t pick up.”

