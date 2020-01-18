The least amount of snow is expected south of Boston. And as milder air flows northward, the snow will become heavier and wetter and there could be a mix with or a change to rain before the system ends early Sunday morning.

Clouds will continue to thicken the rest of the afternoon Saturday, leading into a light to moderate snow event for nearly all of us tonight.

Most of the snow will be over by 1 a.m. Sunday in the Boston . In order for us to see the 2 to 4 inches I’m expecting, it will have to come down fairly hard between about 8 p.m. and when it concludes just after midnight.

Snow will fall heaviest overnight and end before sunrise Sunday.





If you are driving around this evening be aware that the snow rate could reach one inch per hour for a few hours in the middle of the evening. This will definitely make driving more difficult, but it won’t be the type of storm where it will become impossible to travel because we just are not going to see that amount of snow nor will it last more than about six hours.

North and west of Interstate 495 is where the snow will be the lightest and fluffiest. A result of the colder temperatures, the snow will pile up faster. Here is where up to six inches could fall, but I don’t expect widespread six-inch amounts.

Temperatures will be going up all night. When the snow starts it’ll be in the 20s, and by the time the sun comes up tomorrow morning temperatures will be in the 30s.

Readings in the 30s will move up from the south late Saturday night.





The lack of deep cold is good news for those of you who want to clean up or if you just want to take advantage of the snow and head to a ski area. These venues will undoubtedly be thrilled at the prospect of finally getting some real snow.

Highs Sunday will be above freezing in a large swath of the area.





Monday is Martin Luther King Day and temperatures will be back into the 20s. The air will be cold, but it will be nothing excessive for this time of year. We’ll see a moderating trend much of next week, and there could even be some rain showers as we head for next weekend.



















