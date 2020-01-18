A storm arriving in Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon will drop snow at up to an inch an hour over Greater Boston and blanket parts of the western part of the state with up to eight inches of snow, the National Weather Service has warned.

A winter storm watch will be in effect beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday and running until 7 a.m. Sunday for much of Western and Central Massachusetts, which the weather service expects to get between 6 and 8 inches of snowfall during Saturday’s storm.

The weather service warned that travel could be very difficult in those areas, especially during the steady snowfall, which the weather service said should lighten up by midnight. Friday’s frigid temperatures mean that roads and other surfaces should be very cold ahead of the storm and snow should accumulate quickly when it begins to fall, the National Weather Service warned.