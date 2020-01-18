A storm arriving in Massachusetts on Saturday afternoon will drop snow at up to an inch an hour over Greater Boston and blanket parts of the western part of the state with up to eight inches of snow, the National Weather Service has warned.
A winter storm watch will be in effect beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday and running until 7 a.m. Sunday for much of Western and Central Massachusetts, which the weather service expects to get between 6 and 8 inches of snowfall during Saturday’s storm.
The weather service warned that travel could be very difficult in those areas, especially during the steady snowfall, which the weather service said should lighten up by midnight. Friday’s frigid temperatures mean that roads and other surfaces should be very cold ahead of the storm and snow should accumulate quickly when it begins to fall, the National Weather Service warned.
Advertisement
Boston, Worcester, and the coastal areas of the state are under a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Saturday until 4 a.m. Sunday morning. All of Rhode Island, New Hampshire, and Maine are also under a winter weather advisory that covers most of Vermont and Connecticut as well.
Bostonians can expect up to about 4 inches of snow on the ground by midnight, the weather service predicted, though the storm may wrap up as freezing drizzle or rain.
Those in the area should plan on slippery road conditions, according to the service. Officials urge anyone on the road during that time to “slow down and use caution.”
It’s the first major snowstorm of 2020 in Massachusetts, which has had an unseasonably warm January.
[Snow Update] Forecast remains on track with snow overspreading the region between 3 and 6 pm Sat from west to east. Snow accumulates immediately on cold roads with bulk of it falling through late Sat evening before tapering off and ending as light rain/drizzle near south coast.— NWS Boston (@NWSBoston) January 18, 2020
The Boston area got a burst of heavy snow the first week of December and another storm a week later, but the winter has been a quiet one overall for area shovelers.
Advertisement
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.