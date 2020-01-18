fb-pixel

The first notable snow accumulation of 2020 is on its way, with forecasters predicting several inches of snow across southern New England due to a storm expected to arrive Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s frigid temperatures mean that roads and other surfaces should be very cold ahead of the storm and snow should accumulate quickly when it begins to fall, the National Weather Service warned.

Late Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory for much of Eastern Massachusetts and Worcester, which is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday. A winter storm warning is in effect for northern, central, and western parts of Massachusetts from 2 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday.

Snowfall totals are likely to be worse in the western part of Massachusetts, though Greater Boston is likely to get up to half a foot.
Most of New Hampshire and southern Maine should get at least half a foot, with a chance for closer to eight inches over the White Mountains and the northern stretch of New Hampshire.

Most of New Hampshire and southern Maine should get roughly 6-8 inches of snow from this storm.
The weather service has pushed back its predicted arrival times for the snow, and the area around Greater Boston may not get any snow until sunset.

Those in the farthest reaches of Western Massachusetts should start to see flakes around 3 p.m. and the storm should reach the coast by 6 p.m.

The snow will arrive in southern New England beginning around 3 p.m. Saturday.
The weather service has warned snow could fall at up to an inch an hour for the evening, likely lightening by around midnight for most of the state and possibly turning to rain near the coast at that time.

The snow should lighten up by midnight across much of the region, possibly turning to rain around the coast.
Peter Bailey-Wells can be reached at peter.bailey-wells@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @pbaileywells.