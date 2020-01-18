The first notable snow accumulation of 2020 is on its way, with forecasters predicting several inches of snow across southern New England due to a storm expected to arrive Saturday afternoon.

Friday’s frigid temperatures mean that roads and other surfaces should be very cold ahead of the storm and snow should accumulate quickly when it begins to fall, the National Weather Service warned.

Late Friday afternoon, the National Weather Service issued a winter storm advisory for much of Eastern Massachusetts and Worcester, which is in effect from 4 p.m. Saturday through 4 a.m. Sunday. A winter storm warning is in effect for northern, central, and western parts of Massachusetts from 2 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday.