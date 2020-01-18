Rush noted in the letter that the Committee on Energy and Commerce is charged with oversight of major league sports.

The letter, addressed to senior members of the Committee on Energy and Commerce and two of its subcommittees, urged representatives to investigate whether Major League Baseball acted “sufficiently and with enough haste” to punish individuals and teams involved in cheating.

US Representative Bobby Rush, an Illinois Democrat, called for Congress to hold oversight hearings regarding the sign-stealing baseball scandal in a letter released Friday.

“As the sole committee in the U.S. House of Representatives given this authority, I believe it is our ethical and moral imperative to investigate the Major League Baseball cheating scandal fully and determine the extent to which this cancer has spread,” Rush wrote.

The Red Sox parted ways with manager Alex Cora after a report released Monday named Cora as integral to a sign-stealing scheme, developed while Cora was a bench coach for the Houston Astros. Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were fired for failing to stop the scheme.

“It is clear that Major League Baseball is firmly in the midst of an ethical crisis," Rush wrote. "Cheating in any sport is anathema, especially in professional sports. Many children, and adults for that matter, look up to professional athletes as a testament to the American dream and what is possible through hard work and determination. This latest fiasco is nothing short of a gut punch to those ideals."

It was not clear on Friday evening whether the committee plans to take up Rush’s request.