Jump into 37-degree water, see a doggie fashion show, and witness a toboggan showdown during Camden Winterfest Feb. 1-9. The festival starts Feb. 1 at 11 a.m., when teams of carvers create sculptures out of 300-pound ice blocks at Harbor Park. Then watch Winterfest’s first-ever doggie fashion show at noon and dash into the harbor with other brave souls at 2 p.m. Catch free family films at the Camden Library (“Balto,” Feb. 4) and Camden Opera House (“Ice Age,” Feb. 5), and a concert by the Rustic Overtones at the opera house Feb. 6 ($20-$25). Don’t miss Winterfest’s main event: the US National Toboggan Championships at the Camden Snow Bowl, Feb. 7-9, when two-, three-, and four-person teams race down a 400-foot chute. Free to watch or bring your own toboggan and join the fun ($30 per person). The competition culminates in the Toboggan World Championship on Feb. 9, when winning four-person teams from previous years compete. www.camdenmaineexperience.com .

Bring your daring to Vermont

Advertisement

Ease into terrain park riding or tackle new 20-foot rails at Suicide Six Ski Area. The Vermont resort has opened two new terrain parks, including the entry-level Milky Way, which offers small tabletop jumps and ride-on boxes and rails. Lasky Lot, in turn, caters to intermediate skiers and riders, with a 22-foot fat rainbow rail, a 30-foot flat down box, and a 20-foot flat rail. Both parks are designed to help you build your skills over time. The ski area has also designated a large section of its east side (accessed by Chair 2) as freestyle terrain. Don’t miss the family-friendly SoPo Ranch Slopestyle Contest Feb. 9, when skiers and riders ages 7 to 17 compete in a jam-format contest during which they hit features as many times as possible within a time frame (prizes awarded, including a season pass). www.suicide6.com.

Advertisement

THERE

Seafood in the Sunshine State

Enjoy stone crab, Gulf shrimp, and fried gator at the Everglades Seafood Festival about 40 miles south of Naples, Fla., Feb. 7-9. The long-running festival, now in its 49th year, features live country music, carnival rides, and arts and crafts. Not a seafood fan? With more than 100 vendors, you can find barbecue dishes, burgers, and plenty of other non-seafood options. The free festival takes place in Everglades City, a gateway to Everglades National Park, the Ten Thousand Islands National Wildlife Refuge, and Big Cypress National Preserve. Proceeds from the nonprofit event provide scholarships for local students and playground equipment for nearby parks. 239-695-2277, www.evergladesseafoodfestival.org.

Chelan, Wash., hosts an annual Winterfest, which includes beach bonfires, ice sculptures, and “snowga” excursions. Lake Chelan Chamber of Commerce

Visit a West Coast Winterfest

Insider tip: If you’re visiting Washington state around Jan. 24-26, head to Chelan on the east side of the Cascade Mountains — just three hours from Seattle — for the town’s Winterfest. Here, among orchards and vineyards on the state’s sunny side, you can enjoy wine and beer tastings, see intricate ice sculptures, and go on a “snowga” excursion — venturing into a snowy landscape to perform yoga (an activity born in Connecticut, incidentally). The event also includes beach bonfires, fireworks, horse-drawn carriage rides, and live music. What sets this area apart from western Washington: the sunny days (nearly 300 a year), the views of 7,000-foot snowy peaks rising above a crystal-clear lake, and the village feel with boutiques, galleries, and eateries (it’s like Rockport on a lake in the mountains). Don’t miss the Local Brewers and Distillers Night Jan. 24, when you can sample locally produced ales and spirits, and Alefest Jan. 25, which features more than 20 craft beers and ciders. 800-424-3526, www.lakechelan.com/winterfest.

Advertisement

A carver creates a sculpture during the International Snow Sculpting Competition in Breckenridge, Colo. Carl Scofield

A snow-sculpting competition

A team of Vermont artists will compete against 15 other teams from around the world at the 30th Annual International Snow Sculpture Championships in Breckenridge, Colo., Jan. 20-29. Alex Dostie and Michael Nedell from Burlington, Zach Landis from Barre, and Adrian Tans from Woodstock will create a sculpture called Square Dance in which various shapes come together to form a solid piece — signifying what’s possible when people rely on each another, versus going solo. The 30th anniversary of the competition draws carvers from as far away as Argentina, India, Mongolia, and India, and from four other states (Alaska, Colorado, Minnesota, and Wisconsin). Teams get 12-foot-tall, 20-ton blocks of man-made Colorado snow and sculpt around the clock for five days — without the use of power tools — in downtown Breckenridge. www.gobreck.com.

Zoot’s new carry-on Ultra Tri Bag has a helmet compartment and dry bag, and fully unzips in half, making it easy to see and organize gear while traveling and for races. Zoot Sports

EVERYWHERE

Bags for active travelers

Pack your laptop and your workout clothes in Zoot Sports’ new Ultra Tri Backpack, a durable daypack that works for bike commuters to triathletes. Bike to work with your computer in the padded laptop sleeve and then store your workout or cycling clothes in a removable roll-top dry bag. Stash your bike helmet in the EVA-molded helmet compartment for travel. The 25-liter backpack also comes with two exterior water bottle pockets, a fleece-lined pocket for your sunglasses or phone, and mesh interior pockets for organizing your gear. If you travel to running, cycling, or triathlon races, consider the 42-liter Ultra Tri Bag, a spacious but lightweight bag that’s carry-on compatible. It has two large pockets (plus one for sunglasses) and a helmet compartment on the front. Unzip the entire bag and lay it open, giving you easy access to two interior mesh pockets and a built-in zippered dry bag that keeps your bathing suit, wet suit, and race or workout clothes separate from the rest of your gear. $125 (backpack), $150 (bag). www.zootsports.com.

Advertisement

Kari Bodnarchuk can be reached at travelwriter@karib.us.