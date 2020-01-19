Emmy-winning and Grammy-nominated actor, singer, and television personality Wayne Brady can’t get enough of Oahu, Hawaii, where he can “breathe deeply.” The host of TV’s “Let’s Make a Deal” and regular on “Whose Line Is It Anyway?” is bringing his talents to the Picasso Ballroom at the Encore Boston Harbor on Jan. 19. Brady, 47, who has a daughter, Maile, 16, and four dogs, was born in Columbus, Ga., and raised in Orlando, Fla. He now calls Los Angeles home. We caught up with the versatile performer, who has appeared in several Broadway shows, to talk about all things travel.

Wayne Brady on vacation in Hawaii.

Oahu, Hawaii. I can breathe deeply there. And sleep. It feels like home. I love the culture and sense of community.

Favorite food or drink while vacationing?

Spicy poke and rice. Close tie with chili from Zippy’s Restaurant [a chain in Hawaii].

Where would you like to travel to but haven’t?

Thailand. [I have] no time [because] I’m working!

One item you can’t leave home without when traveling?

My iPad Pro.

Aisle or window?

Aisle, because I hate stepping over someone to go to the lavatory.

Favorite childhood travel memory?

Traveling back to St. Thomas, US Virgin Islands, with my grandmother to visit my family.

Guilty pleasure when traveling?

When traveling, I spend way too much time and money in the airport electronics shops. I have way too many headphones as a result. It’s a problem.

JULIET PENNINGTON