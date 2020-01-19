Several towns in Massachusetts saw at least 5 inches of snow Saturday night, including Middleton and Topsfield in Essex County, Greenfield, Pepperell, and the Worcester County towns of Ashburnham, Fitchburg, and Hubbardston. The areas that received the last amount of snow were Hopkinton, Wrentham, Clinton, Pembroke, and West Warren, with snow totals ranging from 0.5 to 1.5 inches, the weather service said.

After a snow storm brought 2 to 4 inches of snow to the greater Boston area and 4 to 6 inches to northern and western parts of the state Saturday evening, more mild weather is expected to return to the region Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Parts of Massachusetts from Springfield to Worcester to Boston could see a freezing drizzle or light freezing rain until 7 a.m., which could bring slippery conditions to untreated roads, but the threat of accumulating snow has ended, the weather service said.

A winter weather advisory remained in effect until 7 a.m. Sunday morning for eastern and central Massachusetts. The weekend storm marked the first major snow fall of the year in Massachusetts, which has had an unseasonably warm January.

MassDOT tweeted early Sunday morning that about 1,774 crews were working to clear roads and recommended drivers allow extra time for traveling.

Clouds will linger through mid-morning on Sunday, and will gradually clear during the day to reach temperatures as high as 40 degrees in Boston, with a low of 19 heading into Sunday night, according to the weather service.

Though Monday is expected to be sunny, temperatures will turn slightly colder with a high near 26 degrees and a low of 14 in the evening.

Above average temperatures and dry conditions are expected to arrive Tuesday and Wednesday as a large pressure system moves in from the west, forecasters said.

