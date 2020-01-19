fb-pixel

The storm that moved across Massachusetts Saturday brought about 1.5 inches to Boston and more than 4 inches to central and western parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.

Here’s how much snow (in inches) your town saw:

Barnstable County

East Sandwich: 2.5

Hyannis: 2.0

Chatham: 1


Bristol County

North Attleboro: 2.8

Rehoboth: 2.8

Dighton: 2.6

Norton: 2.1

Assonet: 2.0

New Bedford: 1.8

Fall River: 1.8

Attleboro: 1.7

Dartmouth: 1.5


Essex County

Middleton: 5.5

Topsfield: 5.0

Saugus: 4.0

Danvers: 3.5

Gloucester: 3.5

Lynn: 3.0

Ipswich: 3.0

Haverhill: 2.0


Franklin County

Greenfield: 5.0

Rowe: 4.2

Heath: 3.5


Hampden County

Chester: 3.6

Chicopee: 3.3

Southwick: 3.3

West Springfield: 3.0

Hampden: 2.9

Westfield: 2.5

Monson: 2.5

Springfield: 2.3

Ludlow: 2.0


Hampshire County

North Amherst: 3.8

South Hadley: 3.0

Ware: 2.5


Middlesex County

Pepperell: 5.0

Dracut: 4.9

Hudson: 4.9

Ayer: 4.8

West Townsend: 4.5

Westford: 4.5

Winchester: 4.2

Wakefield: 4.1

Ashland: 4.0

Burlington: 4.0

Ashby: 4.0

Lexington: 3.9

Framingham: 3.6

Reading: 3.5

Cambridge: 3.4

Sudbury: 3.0

Natick: 2.5

Carlisle: 2.4

North Chelmsford: 2.4

Watertown: 1.5

Hopkinton: 0.5


Norfolk County

Milton: 3.7

Franklin: 3.5

Weymouth: 3.1

Stoughton: 3.1

Medway: 3.0

Walpole: 2.9

South Weymouth: 2.8

Sharon: 2.8

Randolph: 2.4

Norwood: 2.0

North Weymouth: 2.0

Wrentham: 1.0


Plymouth County

Kingston: 3.7

Rockland: 3.2

Brockton: 2.9

Whitman: 2.9

Lakeville: 2.5

Norwell: 2.0

Duxbury: 1.9

Pembroke: 1.5


Suffolk County

Dorchester: 4.0

East Boston: 3.7

Logan Airport: 3.0

Boston: 2.5


Worcester County

Ashburnham: 5.5

Fitchburg: 5.5

Hubbardston: 5.0

Boylston: 4.3

Worcester: 4.1

Worcester Airport: 4.1

Holden: 4.0

Grafton: 4.0

Lancaster: 4.0

Lunenburg: 3.8

Spencer: 3.5

Milford: 3.2

Cherry Valley: 3.2

Westborough: 2.6

Warren: 2.5

Northborough: 2.5

Baldwinville: 2.5

Harvard: 2.0

Templeton: 2.0

West Warren: 1.5

Clinton: 1.3

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.