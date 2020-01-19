The storm that moved across Massachusetts Saturday brought about 1.5 inches to Boston and more than 4 inches to central and western parts of the state, according to the National Weather Service.
Here’s how much snow (in inches) your town saw:
Barnstable County
East Sandwich: 2.5
Hyannis: 2.0
Chatham: 1
Bristol County
North Attleboro: 2.8
Rehoboth: 2.8
Dighton: 2.6
Norton: 2.1
Assonet: 2.0
New Bedford: 1.8
Fall River: 1.8
Attleboro: 1.7
Dartmouth: 1.5
Essex County
Middleton: 5.5
Topsfield: 5.0
Saugus: 4.0
Danvers: 3.5
Gloucester: 3.5
Lynn: 3.0
Ipswich: 3.0
Haverhill: 2.0
Franklin County
Greenfield: 5.0
Rowe: 4.2
Heath: 3.5
Hampden County
Chester: 3.6
Chicopee: 3.3
Southwick: 3.3
West Springfield: 3.0
Hampden: 2.9
Westfield: 2.5
Monson: 2.5
Springfield: 2.3
Ludlow: 2.0
Hampshire County
North Amherst: 3.8
South Hadley: 3.0
Ware: 2.5
Middlesex County
Pepperell: 5.0
Dracut: 4.9
Hudson: 4.9
Ayer: 4.8
West Townsend: 4.5
Westford: 4.5
Winchester: 4.2
Wakefield: 4.1
Ashland: 4.0
Burlington: 4.0
Ashby: 4.0
Lexington: 3.9
Framingham: 3.6
Reading: 3.5
Cambridge: 3.4
Sudbury: 3.0
Natick: 2.5
Carlisle: 2.4
North Chelmsford: 2.4
Watertown: 1.5
Hopkinton: 0.5
Norfolk County
Milton: 3.7
Franklin: 3.5
Weymouth: 3.1
Stoughton: 3.1
Medway: 3.0
Walpole: 2.9
South Weymouth: 2.8
Sharon: 2.8
Randolph: 2.4
Norwood: 2.0
North Weymouth: 2.0
Wrentham: 1.0
Plymouth County
Kingston: 3.7
Rockland: 3.2
Brockton: 2.9
Whitman: 2.9
Lakeville: 2.5
Norwell: 2.0
Duxbury: 1.9
Pembroke: 1.5
Suffolk County
Dorchester: 4.0
East Boston: 3.7
Logan Airport: 3.0
Boston: 2.5
Worcester County
Ashburnham: 5.5
Fitchburg: 5.5
Hubbardston: 5.0
Boylston: 4.3
Worcester: 4.1
Worcester Airport: 4.1
Holden: 4.0
Grafton: 4.0
Lancaster: 4.0
Lunenburg: 3.8
Spencer: 3.5
Milford: 3.2
Cherry Valley: 3.2
Westborough: 2.6
Warren: 2.5
Northborough: 2.5
Baldwinville: 2.5
Harvard: 2.0
Templeton: 2.0
West Warren: 1.5
Clinton: 1.3
