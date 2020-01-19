The brief is written by the seven impeachment managers, named by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who will serve as prosecutors in Trump’s Senate trial. They are Representatives Adam Schiff, Jerrold Nadler, Zoe Lofgren, Hakeem Jeffries, Val Butler Demings, Jason Crow, and Sylvia Garcia.

The House’s 111-page brief pulls together the private and public testimony of a dozen witnesses — ambassadors and national security officials at high levels of government — who raised concerns about the president’s actions with Ukraine.

House prosecutors in President Trump’s Senate impeachment trial on Saturday filed a legal brief that outlines their arguments for his conviction and removal from office.

Here are four sections that illuminate what to expect from the Democrats as the Senate trial begins in earnest on Tuesday.

House prosecutors argue that Trump must be removed from the presidency — and barred from ever holding federal office again

During the House impeachment process, individual lawmakers generally shied away from voicing an opinion on whether the Senate should convict and remove Trump from office. But now that the process has formally moved to the Senate and that question is under consideration, House prosecutors are forcefully calling for his removal.

“President Trump abused the powers of his office to invite foreign interference in an election for his own personal political gain and to the detriment of American national security interests. He abandoned his oath to faithfully execute the laws and betrayed his public trust. President Trump’s misconduct presents a danger to our democratic processes, our national security, and our commitment to the rule of law. He must be removed from office,” the House prosecutors wrote.

They later argue that the Ukraine scandal proves that Trump has not learned the lessons of the 2016 election, when Russia interfered in the electoral process, and that his solicitation of foreign meddling in the 2020 election makes his removal a matter of urgency.

“President Trump has betrayed the American people and the ideals on which the Nation was founded. Unless he is removed from office, he will continue to endanger our national security, jeopardize the integrity of our elections, and undermine our core constitutional principles,” they wrote.

House prosecutors try to counter an anticipated argument from Trump’s legal team that his conduct was not impeachable

Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard emeritus professor who was recently named to Trump’s legal team, told the Globe that he intends to argue that the House’s impeachment articles are not constitutionally valid. He’s expected to say that the framers feared presidents could abuse the power of impeachment to oust political rivals.

“Any president can be impeached over an allegation of abuse of power. . . by their political opponents,’’ Dershowitz told the Globe. “It’s the precisely open-ended criteria . . . that the framers were opposed to."

But the House impeachment managers will argue that in fact the framers specifically added “high crimes and misdemeanors” to their standard for impeachment to make clear that the president did not necessarily have to commit a crime in order to be impeached.

“These 'other high Crimes and Misdemeanors’ provided for by the Constitution need not be indictable criminal offenses. Rather, as [Alexander] Hamilton explained, impeachable offenses involve an ‘abuse or violation of some public trust’ and are of ‘a nature which may with peculiar propriety be denominated political, as they relate chiefly to injuries done immediately to the society itself,’ " the managers wrote.

House prosecutors look to dismiss Trump’s many complaints about the impeachment process

Trump has frequently attacked the impeachment proceedings as lacking due process, and the House in its brief attempts to dismiss that argument by pointing to the impeachments of Presidents Nixon and Clinton.

“The rights that President Trump has demanded have never been recognized and have not been afforded in any prior Presidential impeachment. President Trump has been afforded protections equal to or greater than those afforded Presidents Nixon and Clinton during their impeachment proceedings in the House," they wrote. "Any claim that President Trump was entitled to due process rights modeled on a criminal trial during the entirety of the House impeachment inquiry ignores both law and history. A House impeachment inquiry cannot be compared to a criminal trial because the Senate, not the House, possesses the ‘sole Power to try Impeachments.’ The Constitution does not entitle President Trump to a separate, full trial first in the House.”

Finally, they make a forceful case for checks and balances throughout the report

The US Constitution contains mechanisms for each branch of government to check the power of the other branches, in hopes that no one branch becomes too powerful. A portion of the brief filed by the House impeachment managers contains a warning: Fail to convict Donald Trump and Congress will have relinquished its checks on the executive branch.

“Allowing President Trump to avoid conviction on the Second Article would set a dangerous precedent for future Presidents to hide their misconduct from Congressional scrutiny during an impeachment inquiry without fear of accountability,” they wrote.

Later in the report, they expand on that argument: “A system in which the President cannot be charged with a crime, as the Department of Justice believes, and in which he can nullify the impeachment power through blanket obstruction, as President Trump has done here, is a system in which the President is above the law.”

The House prosecutors also argue that Trump is not only trying to reject Congressional oversight, he is also rejecting the authority of the judicial branch.

“President Trump cannot tell Congress that it must pursue him in court, while simultaneously telling the courts that they are powerless to enforce Congressional subpoenas. President Trump’s approach to the Judicial Branch thus mirrors his obstruction of the Legislative Branch—in his view, neither can engage in any review of his conduct,” they wrote.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Christina Prignano can be reached at christina.prignano@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @cprignano.