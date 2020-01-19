LINCOLN, R.I. (AP) — A Massachusetts man who police say robbed a man at knifepoint at a Rhode Island casino has been arrested.

Police in Lincoln, R.I., say 30-year-old Anthony McClain, of Framingham, Mass., has been charged with first-degree robbery.

They say McClain stole a 69-year-old man's his wallet, cell phone and glasses at knifepoint in the parking lot at Twin River Casino in Lincoln.