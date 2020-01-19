BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers are weighing a proposal that would give cities and towns greater leeway in allowing 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in municipal elections.

On Wednesday, the Joint Committee on Election Laws is planning to hold a public hearing at the Statehouse on a number of bills including two that would let “every citizen 16 or 17 years of age, who is a resident in the city or town where he or she claims the right to vote" to be placed on the voting lists for local elections.

The bill wouldn't lower the voting age statewide, but instead let cities and towns extend the franchise to 16 and 17-year-olds without having to seek permission from the Legislature.