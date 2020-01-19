HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — More than a million riders have traveled the commuter line between New Haven, Conn., and Springfield, Mass., that opened in June 2018.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said last week that the Hartford Line has seen 1,075,559 passenger rides in the past 19 months. The one-millionth ride happened around the busy Thanksgiving holiday in late November, his office said.

Ridership on the line, which also serves Connecticut's capital city of Hartford, has been growing at a rate of 25% year-over-year, Lamont's office said.