Thirty years from now, when skiing in the White Mountains and lobsters in the Gulf of Maine are memories, and our children and grandchildren are cursing the names of Governor Sununu and President Trump, maybe New Hampshire will need a new state motto. I would like to suggest, “Live Free and Fry” (“Shortsighted Sununu,” Yvonne Abraham, Metro, Jan. 12).
I know that many of us realize that we hardy New Englanders don’t really deserve Orlando weather in January. The enormity of global climate change paralyzes us into inaction. We watch passively, in despair, while temperatures increase in step with global CO2 levels, and we hope for some future time when technology will save us.
The happy truth is that we have made enormous strides in developing the tools to save ourselves. We have developed reliable and cost-competitive solar and wind power and electric vehicles.
What we need is to overrule shortsighted politicians and not-in-my-backyard environmentalists and start to deploy available planet-saving technologies at scale. We know we are going to use these technologies at some point; why not now, before we ruin the only planet we have to live on?
David Kosten
Woburn