Thirty years from now, when skiing in the White Mountains and lobsters in the Gulf of Maine are memories, and our children and grandchildren are cursing the names of Governor Sununu and President Trump, maybe New Hampshire will need a new state motto. I would like to suggest, “Live Free and Fry” (“Shortsighted Sununu,” Yvonne Abraham, Metro, Jan. 12).

I know that many of us realize that we hardy New Englanders don’t really deserve Orlando weather in January. The enormity of global climate change paralyzes us into inaction. We watch passively, in despair, while temperatures increase in step with global CO2 levels, and we hope for some future time when technology will save us.