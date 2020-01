Even though her season of “Dancing with the Stars,” ended recently, Ally Brooke hasn’t stopped dancing. The pop star made a surprise appearance at the Booty by Brabants Winter Workout Series, a string of workout classes held at Park Plaza and founded by Kelly Brabants. The event attracted hundreds of participants and raised $4,000 for charity. JAM’N 94.5’s DJ Pup Dawg spun some of Brooke’s upbeat anthems so participants could finish out the night dancing.

GRACE GRIFFIN