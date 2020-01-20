The two-person, one-act play revolves around Adolf Hitler’s meetings with British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain amid German agitation to annex Czechoslovakia. Set in Munich, the roughly 60-minute play intersperses the historical facts of the Munich Agreement with a narrative that gives readers a look into the minds of both leaders.

Jack Beatty has long made a career as a writer, working at The Atlantic Monthly and The New Republic, as well as publishing several celebrated books. For years, he has also been familiar voice to listeners of WBUR’s nightly news show, “On Point.” Somehow, he also managed to squeeze a play into the mix, called “The Battle Not Begun: Munich 1938.”

A reading of “The Battle Not Begun” will be held at the Copley Society of Art, at 158 Newbury St., on Feb. 7 and at the Wenham Museum in Wenham, Mass. on Feb. 9.

Beatty writes Hitler as a fundamentally damaged person, labeling him “radically other.” He delves into Hitler’s fascination with World War I, comparing him to a mad philosopher obsessed with death and devastation.

“He had this grudge against the world and in the war, he said ‘I was reborn,’” Beatty said. “The destruction outside matched the rage for destruction inside. He found in war the objective correlative of his inner destruction.”

When writing Chamberlain, Beatty said he aimed to portray a man facing a dilemma, wanting peace but having to reach a consensus with a war-hungry demagogue. Beatty hoped to add aspects to each figure that biographies often leave out, creating portraits of them that people have not seen before.

“[Chamberlain is] typically depicted as the appeaser,” he said. “I tried to show that he is playing his hand about as well as could be played…. He says at the end, ‘There was nothing I wasn’t willing to do to prevent a war.’”

Though the play takes place in the late 1930s, Beatty sees some parallels to current world tensions. He started writing it almost four years ago, around the time Donald Trump launched his campaign for president.

“Without making any direct comparisons between Hitler and Trump, you see a demagogue with no interest in the truth, you see a radically other human being with no capacity for compassion or empathy, and you see a man — very different from Trump, thank god — with this rage for destruction,” Beatty said.

The staged reading is directed by Myriam Cyr of Puncuate4 Productions, with Ken Bolden as Hitler and Malcolm Ingram as Chamberlain. Beatty hopes the play will eventually make its way to Boston theaters, or even go as far as off-Broadway productions.

“I would love if someone came to the show and said 'I want to put this play on,’” Beatty said.