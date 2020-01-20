The annual event (Feb. 8, at the Paradise Rock Club) will feature music performances, with speakers, auctions, and other live entertainment. Cherie Currie of the Runaways, billed as a special guest, is set to perform alongside local supergroup Band of Their Own, which features Letters to Cleo’s Kay Hanley , Belly’s Tanya Donelly and Gail Greenwood , Jenny Dee , Jen Trynin , Magen Tracy , and Fuzzy’s Hilken Mancini.

Boston alt-rockers Letters to Cleo will take center stage for the 20th anniversary Hot Stove Cool Music concert next month, headlining a packed evening, during which local legends and current scene fixtures collide to share their love of music, baseball, and philanthropy.

Also on deck: Speedy Ortiz’s Sadie Dupuis, rapper Cliff Notez, Duke Levine of J. Geils Band, Ted Leo, Will Dailey, Buffalo Tom’s Bill Janovitz, the Figgs’ Mike Gent, the Upper Crust’s Chris Cote, Vintage Trouble’s Ty Taylor, and legendary singer Genya Ravan.

Other performers include comedian Mike O’Malley; former Red Sox Kevin Youkilis, Jake Peavy, and Lenny DiNardo; former New York Yankee Bernie Williams; and NESN’s Tom Caron, who’ll serve as emcee.

Founded in 2000 by Baseball Hall of Fame journalist Peter Gammons and former Boston Herald sportswriter Jeff Horrigan, the concert has typically been split between stagings in Boston during the winter and Chicago during the summer. Proceeds benefit the Foundation To Be Named Later, a nonprofit started by former Red Sox general manager Theo Epstein and his twin brother Paul (a social worker in Brookline) that serves disadvantaged youth and families.

“It is incredible that we are celebrating our 20th anniversary of Hot Stove Cool Music,” said Gammons, in an official statement.

“Throughout the years, thanks to the musicians, fans, and sponsors we have been able to make a significant difference to the youth and families in underserved communities in Boston and Chicago, which makes this event so special year after year," he added. "Jeff Horrigan and I could not have dreamed up the amazing impact we have been able to have when starting the event in 2000.”

Added Horrigan: “When we started Hot Stove Cool Music, our goal was to combine our love of music and baseball to, hopefully, do a little good. Over the span of two full decades, it has evolved into something far bigger and better than any of us could’ve ever imagined."

Tickets are on sale now, on Ticketmaster. General admission tickets are $50. VIP tickets also are available for $500, and include a pre-show reception with early entrance and complimentary food and beverages; those can be found at www.ftbnl.org.

Isaac Feldberg can be reached at isaac.feldberg@globe.com, or on Twitter at @isaacfeldberg.