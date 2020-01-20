Yes, the Obamas are now officially Martha’s Vineyard homeowners, having closed on their home in Edgartown, according to the Vineyard Gazette. The former president and first lady paid $11.75 million for the seven-room house that had belonged to Boston Celtics co-owner Wyc Grousbeck, according to the Gazette.

A Martha’s Vineyard couple is blowing up Spotify with their playlists, and just earned a first-time Oscar nod to boot. Maybe you’ve heard of them?

Meanwhile, the former POTUS has been steadily earning a reputation over the years as a tastemaker for his favorite books, movies, and music picks, which he posts to Instagram. But he’s not the only one in the household who’s got great taste.

The former first lady dropped a workout playlist last weekend, featuring Lizzo, Childish Gambino, Burna Boy and Alicia Keys, Nipsey Hussle, the Carters, Frank Ocean, Bruno Mars, Sam Smith, Jennifer Lopez, and others.

The “Becoming” author posted on Instagram: “It’s about that time when New Year’s goals and resolutions get just a bit harder to stick to. To offer a little inspiration, I want to share my go-to 2020 #WorkoutPlaylist with all of you. These songs always seem to give me that extra boost to get through my toughest workouts.”

In addition, “American Factory,” the first film produced by their Higher Ground Productions, is up for best documentary feature. It’s the same category as “For Sama,” directed by London-based Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts and produced by PBS’s documentary series Frontline, which is produced at WGBH.

“Oscar nominations came out today and I’m glad to see ‘American Factory’s’ nod for Best Documentary,” Barack posted on Instagram. “I like this film for its nuanced, honest portrayal of the way a changing global economy plays out in real lives. . . . Congratulations to the incredible filmmakers Julia Reichert and Steven Bognar, and the entire team!”

The Oscar nod was a nice birthday present for Michelle, who turned 56 on Jan. 17. Her husband, 58, broke Instagram with his couple’s photo booth montage celebrating his “baby.”

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twiiter @laurendaley1.