“I felt firmly that in order to lead authentically that I would need to be transparent,” she said.

Appearing on the show without a wig, Pressley — who spoke about her hair loss in a video published Thursday by The Root — told Reid she felt “shackled by the silence” and accompanying isolation she felt before going public about her condition.

Representative Ayanna Pressley spoke with MSNBC’s Joy Reid about her decision to open up about her struggle with alopecia and the support she’s received from others dealing with hair loss on Sunday’s airing of “Who Won the Week.”

While her decision came, in part, from the feeling that she owed her constituents an explanation for changing her signature hairstyle — her Senegalese twists — which have become a part of her political brand, she explained that her hair loss, while personal, was also a political matter.

Ayanna Pressley in October 2018. Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

“As a woman, and a woman in politics, and certainly as a black woman, everything is political,” she said. “I’ve introduced legislation to guard against the fact that black girls are pushed out of the classroom for how they wear their hair. I have colleagues who have been pressured by supporters and donors alike not to allow their hair to go grey, colleagues who have been told that they should straighten their hair and not wear it curly.”

Pressley made a shout-out to her “fellow alopecians,” adding that she has been contacted by men, women, and children from across the country who have been affected by hair loss.

“So far as who won the week, it’s the millions of those in this country that are living daily with the trauma and the stigma of hair loss, navigating the world bald, which challenges conventional norms and societal standards of what is beautiful, or what is handsome,” she said.