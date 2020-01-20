It’s not just humans and dogs that sometimes require emergency assistance after falling through thin ice. A deer needed the help of first responders Sunday morning when it became trapped in the Ashland Reservoir.

Ashland firefighters responded to a call about the distressed deer early Sunday morning and used an ice rescue sled to bring it to shore, the firefighters said in a Facebook post that also included videos of the rescue.

The videos show a first responder make their way through the ice to the deer, who is swimming in small circles surrounded by the ice.