It’s not just humans and dogs that sometimes require emergency assistance after falling through thin ice. A deer needed the help of first responders Sunday morning when it became trapped in the Ashland Reservoir.
Ashland firefighters responded to a call about the distressed deer early Sunday morning and used an ice rescue sled to bring it to shore, the firefighters said in a Facebook post that also included videos of the rescue.
The videos show a first responder make their way through the ice to the deer, who is swimming in small circles surrounded by the ice.
Here is another video of this mornings deer in the ice call, from another location.Posted by Ashland Fire Department on Sunday, January 19, 2020
The firefighters brought the deer to shore, where it ran off into the woods after a nudge from one of its rescuers.
