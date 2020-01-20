KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City, Missouri, say at least two people are dead and 15 people were reportedly injured in a shooting outside a bar.

The shooting took place shortly before midnight Sunday, Kansas City police said at a press conference at the scene. A police spokesman said responding officers found “a chaotic scene” and had to call in help from around the city. Two people were found dead, including a woman in the parking lot.

Police believe the shooter is one of the deceased. The spokesman said the shooter opened fire on a line of people waiting to enter a bar, but the motive for the shooting wasn't immediately clear. The shooter was shot by an armed security guard, police said.