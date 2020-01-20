The board noted they endorsed the Minnesota and Massachusetts senators because they represent the best of realistic and radical approaches for governing the country and “repairing the Republic," with Warren constituting the radical model and Klobuchar, the realistic.

In a break with tradition, the New York Times’ editorial board has decided to endorse two Democrats vying for the party’s nomination for president: Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren, representing the best centrist and leftist choices, respectively, the board said.

Warren has emerged as a “standard-bearer for the Democratic left,” the board wrote. The members highlighted her commitment to anti-corruption legislation, pledges to increase federal funds for clean energy research and climate change initiatives, and promises to enact a tax on the ultra-wealthy. They described the numerous policy plans she has put forward as a “serious approach to policymaking that some of the other candidates lack."

While Warren is the best choice for the left-wing of the party, the board described Klobuchar as the optimal pick for more center-leaning Democrats. The board touted her as a potential uniter of the more liberal and centrist wings of the party, exemplified in her lengthy tenure in the Senate and bipartisan credentials. They cited her pledges to invest in green infrastructure, lift the middle class, and tackle issues such as fair housing, childhood poverty, and gun policy.

The decision aired Sunday night on an episode of the newspaper’s docuseries, “The Weekly,” in which the board spent more than a dozen hours interviewing the nine candidates: Warren, Klobuchar, Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Cory Booker, and Joe Biden. Booker has since dropped out of the race.

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.