The other red line that Trump crossed was the international law that forbids attacks on another state unless approved by the United Nations Security Council or in exercise of the right of self-defense under Article 51 of the UN Charter. But that right relates to defense against imminent attack, not revenge for past actions or prevention of vague futures. The administration proclaimed that an Iranian attack on American embassies was imminent, but the evidence failed to convince even some of its own supporters in the Senate. Once we distort and destroy the meaning of imminent self-defense, how do we condemn Vladimir Putin’s seizure of Crimea — or future similar attacks? Defenders point to Soleimani’s past actions in killing Americans (without mentioning our past killing of Iranians), and the need to “restore deterrence” of possible future Iranian actions. But there were other targets such as Iranian missile bases or naval ships in the Persian Gulf that were on the list offered to the president.

When President Trump ordered the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani, he crossed two red lines. Assassination of a high government official in a third country when we are not at war with the countries involved is something we practiced in the early Cold War. But President Ford forswore it after Senate hearings in the 1970s revealed our efforts to assassinate foreign leaders like Patrice Lumumba and Fidel Castro. If we again treat assassination of officials as an acceptable international norm, how can we protest if Iran were to assassinate an American official on a visit to Baghdad? Did President Trump even consider the question?

Advertisement

Trump’s recent actions with regard to Iran are typical of his disdain for international law and morality, and not only related to war and force. He has also violated trade rules to apply tariffs against our allies and threatened them with sanctions if they trade with Iran. Even allies generally sympathetic to the United States, have accused Trump of weaponizing economic globalization. Sanctions, tariffs, and restriction of access to dollars have been major instruments of his foreign policy, unconstrained by allies, institutions, or rules. According to The Economist, America derives its influence not just from troops and aircraft carriers, but from being the central node in the network that underpins globalization. “This mesh of firms, ideas and standards reflects and magnifies American prowess,” The Economist wrote. But if we treat these ideas and standards with disdain, we risk destroying these institutions. Even if other countries are not able to extricate themselves from American networks of interdependence in the short term, they will develop incentives to do so in the longer run.

Advertisement

There is also an indirect cost in the damage that Trump has done to international morals and institutions. Institutions such as the UN or the Law of the Sea Tribunal are an indirect way to promote values through the creation of global public goods. Order rests on a relatively stable distribution of military power as realists describe, but it also benefits from a legitimizing institutional framework to manage security, economic, and ecological interdependence.

American security is enhanced by the existence of institutions like the UN and its Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons and the International Atomic Energy Agency. Open markets and economic globalization can be disruptive, but they also create wealth. Maintaining financial stability is crucial to the daily lives of millions of Americans and foreigners alike, even though they may not notice until it’s absent. And ecological globalization will remain a threat to our citizens. Greenhouse gases and pandemics do not respect sovereign borders. Denial of the science does not reverse physical forces.

Advertisement

States will increasingly need a framework to enhance cooperation for uses of the sea and space, and for coping with climate change and pandemics. All countries have an interest in developed rules of the road for an open rules-based system. Some defenders of the Trump administration argue that his unorthodox style and willingness to weaken rules and institutions will produce major gains for America. But the relationship of power and interdependence changes over time, and too much manipulation could prove self-defeating. As The Economist argued, the institutional costs of using a wrecking ball approach may reduce American power in the long run. If that proves true, Trump’s continuing disdain for international norms and institutions will prove costly for America’s security, prosperity, and way of life.

Joseph S. Nye Jr. is a professor at Harvard. His new book is “Do Morals Matter? Presidents and Foreign Policy from FDR to Trump.”