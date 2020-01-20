Re “Should Boston bring back rent control?” (Opinion, Jan. 17): The responsibility for rent control does not lie with individual property owners. If the community deems it necessary, the costs must be spread across the entire community.

I have owned a three-family in the South End for 36 years. I am a retired middle-class senior on a fixed income. My property taxes are now $36,000, and went up $6,000 in one year. What are my options? Sell the building? Convert it to condominiums? Or use modestly higher rents to help me stay in my home? All solutions have consequences, and everyone is due fair consideration; the city must consider how these extraordinary property tax increases are affecting seniors.